Jevon Carter arrived at West Virginia as a total unknown on the recruiting map, and over four years evolved into one of the top point guards—and perhaps the best backcourt defender—in college basketball. What he lacks in great upside, he makes up for with his instincts and approach.

The Crossover’s Front Office breaks down Carter’s strengths, weaknesses, NBA comparison and more in its in-depth scouting report.

Jevon Carter, PG, West Virginia | Senior

Height: 6'1” | Weight: 200 | DOB: 9/14/95 (22

Stats: 17.3 PPG, 6.6 APG, 3.0 SPG

Strengths

• Aggressive on-ball defender. Uses hands to pry at the ball. Great anticipation ability. Makes opponents uncomfortable. Impressive career average of 2.8 steals per-36 minutes. Sixth-best steal rate in the country as a senior (4.8%).

• Shot 39% from three-point range between junior and senior seasons. Career 79% from the foul line. Could potentially fit into off-ball roles if he makes shots at a high clip. Can pull up on the move and shoot.

• Unselfish, improved passer who will move the ball and doesn’t force many bad shots. Knows exactly what his job is.

Weaknesses

• Limited explosiveness and finishing ability. Below the rim player. Shot just 41.5% on close-range attempts.

• Not an extremely creative playmaker. Takes care of the ball and limits mistakes, but unlikely to be a guy who gets into the paint much for drive-and-kick opportunities.

• Lacks a great physical profile. Wingspan is just 6’ 3”. Success thus far has stemmed from his mentality and approach, which could remain the difference-maker.

Highlights

Comparison: Matthew Dellavedova

Carter doesn’t offer starry upside, but has the intangibles and mentality to thrive as a role player within the right system. He’s already a plus defensive presence on the perimeter.