Born in Nigeria and raised in Georgia, Okogie has yet to turn 20 and already has two strong college seasons under his belt. He’s not the most polished prospect but has 3-and-D potential and the physical gifts to eventually make an impact in the NBA.

The Crossover’s Front Office breaks down Okogie’s strengths, weaknesses, NBA comparison and more in its in-depth scouting report.

Josh Okogie, SG, Georgia Tech | Sophomore

Height: 6'4" | Weight: 210 | DOB: 9/1/98 (19)

Stats: 18.2 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 38% 3FG

Strengths

• Great body for the NBA. Thick, muscular frame with a 7-foot wingspan. Should be able to defend bigger wings. Not an elite athlete but a plus one.

• Seems to enjoy playing defense. Averaged 1.7 steals and nearly a block per game. Can be disruptive.

• Pretty good shooter. Career 37.6% from long range and 77.7% from the foul line. Extremely streaky but has some ability.

Weaknesses

• Lacks one great calling card skill. Can shoot and defend but hasn’t demonstrated high-level consistency in any one area to date.

• Finishing ability should be better. Does a nice job of drawing fouls and playing through contact, but shot just 44.6% on shots around the rim.

• Tendency to play out of control. Shot selection isn’t consistent and can be loose with the ball. Emotions can get the best of him and affect his game.

Highlights

Comparison: Arron Afflalo

Okogie has the body and talent to be a stopper and floor spacer but has work to do in order to become that. — JW