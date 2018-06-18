Huerter’s blend of size, skills and shooting ability have earned him fans around the NBA and make him easy to project into a future supporting role. He has a case as the top three-point shooter in this draft class, and has the added benefit of being younger than some eligible freshmen.

Kevin Huerter, SG, Maryland | Sophomore

Height: 6'7" | Weight: 195 | DOB: 8/27/98 (19)

Stats: 14.8 PPG, 3.4 APG, 41.7% 3FG

Strengths

• Talented scorer with a nice variety to his game. Dangerous catching away from the ball but can also run the pick-and-roll. Extremely efficient player.

• Smooth, consistent jump shooter. Can pull up off the dribble. Shot 40.9% on all jumpers and 42.6% off the bounce. Career 56.1% shooter on twos and 39.6% from three. Skilled enough to get to spots and score at all three levels.

• High IQ passer. Not a ball-stopper. Career 3.4 assists per-36. Can play on the ball and make the right play.

Weaknesses

• Not a bad athlete and competes defensively but may struggle to defend bigger, more athletic wings. Needs to get stronger.

• Ball handling has improved but not going to blow by people with regularity. Likely limits him to a complementary scoring role.

• Lacks great length on the wing and won’t offer much matchup versatility on the defensive end, a critical component in the modern league.

Highlights

Comparison: Mike Dunleavy Jr.

Whether Huerter evolves into a bankable perimeter scorer or is strictly a specialist, he has an appealing offensive skill set that should lead to positive opportunities at the pro level.