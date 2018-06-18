2018 NBA Draft: Kevin Knox Scouting Report and Highlights

Quickly

  • Where will Kevin Knox go in the draft? The Crossover’s Front Office breaks down his strengths, weaknesses and more in its in-depth scouting report.
By Jake Fischer
June 18, 2018

Kevin Knox comes from an athletic background—his father, Kevin, starred at wideout for Florida State’s 1993 national championship team. Still a relatively raw prospect. Knox played a major role on Kentucky’s Sweet 16 team. Despite an inconsistent season, he led the Wildcats in scoring and will benefit from not turning 19 until August.  

The Crossover’s Front Office breaks down Knox’s strengths, weaknesses, NBA comparison and more in its in-depth scouting report.

NBA
2018 NBA Mock Draft 9.0: Trade Speculation Heats Up

Kevin Knox, F, Kentucky | Freshman

Height: 6'9" | Weight: 215 | DOB: 8/11/99 (18)
Stats: 15.6 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 1.4 APG

Strengths

• At 6’9” with a 7’0” wingspan, Knox has a perfect frame for the modern game as his body matures. He should be able to match up with either forward spot effectively.

• He’s not an overwhelming athlete, but has enough explosion and quickness to score at all three levels and make an impact.

• Knox showed development on the defensive end and should be able to grow into a useful two-way player.

Weaknesses

• Knox made only 34.1% of his three-pointers, but has solid shooting mechanics and should become more consistent with more repetitions.

• Consistency and scoring efficiency were a big factor in his freshman season, a lot of which came due to poor shot selection and a smaller role. He stands to figure out where his best spots are and refine his approach.

• Knox’s motor also came into question throughout the season. Some of it may have been confidence-based. He’s still learning to play the game, which leaves a variety of outcomes

Highlights

Comparison: Otto Porter

If Knox can develop a consistent outside stroke and his scoring chops continue on their current projection, he has All-Star potential. In a league desperate for two-way wings, Knox’s peak will be a very valuable player for years to come.

