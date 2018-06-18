Bridges is the latest starry product of Villanova’s player development program. He came of age in the Wildcats’ system as an interminably long defender, seeing 15 minutes in the 2016 championship game against UNC. After expanding his skill set, Bridges erupted as a two-way stud last season, and now looks the part as the most NBA-ready wing in this draft.

The Crossover’s Front Office breaks down Bridges’s strengths, weaknesses, NBA comparison and more in its in-depth scouting report.

Mikal Bridges, SF, Villanova | Junior

Height: 6'7" | Weight: 210 | DOB: 8/30/96 (21)

Stats: 17.7 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 1.5 SPG

Strengths

• Projectable length. Standing 6’7" with a 7’0" wingspan, Bridges could theoretically defend four positions at the next level and switch defensively.

• Strong defensive instincts, both in perimeter matchups and shot-blocking around the rim. He averaged more than a block and a steal per game. Makes plays on the ball.

• Bridges has grown as an overall scorer. He shot 43.5% from three as a senior and has proved he can shoot consistently from outside. Fits a useful player archetype.

Weaknesses

• Bridges will be 22 by the beginning of his rookie season, which raises concerns about growth potential.

• While his shooting is an obvious strength, Bridges is very limited as a creator off the dribble. He may never evolve into a go-to scorer.

• Bridges does not boast elite athleticism despite his natural gifts. He’s more smooth and fluid than he is explosive.

Highlights

Comparison: Khris Middleton

Bridges’s length and defensive prowess will be a problem for opponents from the outset. His ultimate ceiling will be determined by his ability to grow as an overall scorer at all three levels of the halfcourt.