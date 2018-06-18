2018 NBA Draft: Mitchell Robinson Scouting Report and Highlights

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire

  • Where will Mitchell Robinson go in the draft? The Crossover’s Front Office breaks down his strengths, weaknesses and more in its in-depth scouting report.
By Jeremy Woo
June 18, 2018

An All-American and five-star recruit who effectively spent a year on sabbatical, Mitchell Robinson tread a winding path to the draft. He initially committed to Texas A&M, then followed Rick Stansbury to Western Kentucky, where he enrolled briefly before leaving campus, attempting and failing to transfer, and eventually choosing to take a year entirely away from competitive basketball, then entering his name in the draft. He offers immense physical potential but profiles as a total wild card.

Mitchell Robinson, C, Chalmette HS (Louisiana)

Height: 6'11" | Weight: 230 | DOB: 4/1/98 (20)
Stats (2016–17 HS): 25.7 PPG, 12.6 RPG, 6.0 BPG

Strengths

• Uncommon athletic ability, able to play above the rim and run the floor with surprising speed for someone his size. Has measured with a 7’4” wingspan and 9’3” standing reach.

• Constant threat to finish lobs and generate easy baskets. Dunks everything. Explosive off the ground. Plays hard.

• Good timing as a shot-blocker. Length and athletic ability allow him to compensate for mistakes. Nice upside as a rim protector.

• Has demonstrated some ability to shoot jumpers.

Weaknesses

• Lacks a degree of offensive skill level. Not someone you regularly throw it to on the block. Needs to add strength to more consistently impact the game.

• Questionable feel for the game. Has mental lapses and is foul-prone. Likely needs a very specific, simplified role to thrive.

• May lack the necessary footwork and lateral agility to defend in space.

• Already 20 years old, having never played against high level competition on a consistent basis. Learning curve should be steep.

• Significant questions about his off-court situation and decision to sit out a year.

Highlights

What if Mitchell Robinson had decided to play at Western Kentucky? (November 2017)

Comparison: Tyson Chandler

Placed in the right situation and role, Robinson could become a valuable defensive presence and finisher, but he has a lot to learn first.

