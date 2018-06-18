Originally hailing from Harlem, Mohamed Bamba’s prodigious shot-blocking skills helped him become a coveted high school recruit and an impactful one-year force at Texas. While the Longhorns had a disappointing season, his defensive potential remains through the roof. He possesses the type of verticality that only comes along every so often, and continues to round out the rest of his game.

Mohamed Bamba, C, Texas | Freshman

Height: 7'0" | Weight: 225 | DOB: 5/12/98 (20)

Stats: 12.9 PPG, 10.5 RPG, 3.7 BPG

Strengths

• Highest-caliber potential as a rim protector. Absurd 7’10” wingspan and 9’7” standing reach allow him to occupy a ton of space despite his thin build. Averaged 4.3 blocks per-36 with a 13.2% block rate.

• Useful rebounder who will collect the ball when others can’t, simply thanks to his physical gifts.

• Improving offensive skill set. Size allows him easy baskets and lobs. Has some level of shooting touch. Made 14 of 51 attempts from three and 68% of free throws.

• Has shown some ability to defend in space and switch ball screens. Light on his feet. At times looks like he’s still getting used to his body but far from a stiff.

• Intelligent and thoughtful off the court.

Weaknesses

• Needs to get a lot stronger. Doesn’t seem to love contact and sometimes leans on his talent rather than boxing out or fighting for the ball.

• Doesn’t establish deep post position. Can appear out of his comfort zone trying to create his own offense. Not at a point where he can impose his will as a scorer.

• Inconsistent motor. Scouts have wondered how badly he wants it at times. Doesn’t consistently impact games. Has yet to fully convince people he can reach his considerable potential.

Highlights

Comparison: Rudy Gobert

Though Gobert’s defensive impact is tough to replicate, Bamba’s ability puts him in that conversation long-term as he refines his skills and approach.