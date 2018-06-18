2018 NBA Draft: Robert Williams Scouting Report and Highlights

  • Where will Robert Williams go in the draft? The Crossover’s Front Office breaks down his strengths, weaknesses and more in its in-depth scouting report.
By Jeremy Woo
June 18, 2018

Robert Williams surprised some by returning for his sophomore year, and while he was unable to really advance his own place in the draft conversation, his big-time athletic ability makes him a first-round caliber prospect. He often played out of position alongside another center Tyler Davis last season, which may have had a role in his struggles. Williams offers untapped ability, but there are questions surrounding his consistency and motor. Teams were disappointed he chose not to attend the combine.

The Crossover’s Front Office breaks down Williams’s strengths, weaknesses, NBA comparison and more in its in-depth scouting report.

Robert Williams, C, Texas A&M | Sophomore

Height: 6'9" | Weight: 240 | DOB: 10/17/97 (20)
Stats: 10.4 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 2.6 BPG

Strengths

• Plays above the rim in an impressively natural manner. Quick off the floor with long arms (7’4” wingspan), and is a threat to catch lobs and work the offensive glass. Runs the floor easily.

• Has some feel for where to be and how to pass the ball. Not a one-note athletic player.

• Productive shot-blocker (10.1% block rate) with a good level of mobility. Room to become a consistently helpful defender if he works at it.

Weaknesses

• Not as involved in the game as he should be. Doesn’t get as many easy baskets as he could.

• Lacks great anticipation skills as a rebounder. More reactive than proactive when reading shots off the rim and tends to rely on athletic ability.

• 54.1% foul shooter over two college seasons.

• Questions linger about his consistency and desire to improve. Began the season on suspension for violating team rules.

Highlights

Comparison: Clint Capela

Placed into a simplified role where he can utilize his power and explosiveness as a rim-runner and rebounder, Williams could become a productive piece in the middle.

