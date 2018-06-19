Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich traveled to Southern California to meet with Kawhi Leonard on Tuesday ahead of the 2018 NBA draft Thursday, reports ESPN and Yahoo Sports.

The two-time All-Star is reportedly looking to leave San Antonio and is not concerned with missing out on the supermax contract of five years and $219 million that he is eligible for. The 26-year-old Leonard is reportedly angry over the handling of his injury and comments from Tony Parker and Popovich.

The forward played in just nine games this season and averaged 16.2 points, 2.3 assists and 4.7 rebounds. Leonard is recovering from a right quad injury. He regularly travelled between San Antonio and New York for treatment and ruled out returning for the remainder of the season in March.

Popovich and Leonard met in March before Leonard headed home to California for the offseason.

NBA free agency begins July 1.