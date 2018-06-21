The Bucks selected Villanova guard Donte DiVincenzo with the No. 17 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

The junior was named Final Four Most Oustanding Player after his 31-point outburst in the National Championship game helped Villanova capture its second national title in three years. For the season, DiVincenzo averaged 13.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists while shooting over 40 percent from downtown. At the NBA Combine, he helped his draft stock with the highest vertical leap of any participant and several standout shooting performances.

Now, after a terrific college career, the Michael Jordan of Delaware will look to provide outside shooting and athleticism on the wing in the NBA.

SI.com's Jeremy Woo graded the pick.

This is a pretty nice fit for Milwaukee, who have preferred to surround Giannis Antetokounmpo with combo guards that can shoot the three. DiVincenzo is a terrific athlete and tough-minded player who will be able to supply their lineups with a little bit of everything, whether it’s on or off the ball. While DiVincenzo’s value may be somewhat inflated by recency bias, there’s a sense among evaluators that he can offer a level of safety given his skill set. Grade: B+

SI.com's Jake Fischer broke down DiVincenzo's strengths and weaknesses:

Strengths

• DiVincenzo is a deadly shooter, making 40.1% of attempts from deep last season and shooting 44% off the dribble according to Synergy Sports.

• Has enough playmaking and passing ability to spend time as a lead ballhandler. Villanova scored 1.106 points per possession when using DiVincenzo as a pick-and-roll ballhandler, per Synergy.

• Explosive athleticism, quickness and toughness should make him a capable perimeter defender. He’s a ballhawk in the passing lanes with terrific instincts.

Weaknesses

• DiVincenzo’s shooting, while potent, can be a little too erratic. He’ll have big performances but can also shoot himself out of games when he goes cold. Room for improvement.

• He’s old for a sophomore, which naturally brings questions about his upward trajectory. How much stronger can he get physically? Can he defend bigger wings?

• Spent most of his college career coming off the bench and not as a priority on opposing teams’ scouting reports. Will face an adjustment to tougher defenses.