Nuggets Select Michael Porter Jr. With No. 14 Pick in the 2018 NBA Draft

The Denver Nuggets picked Michael Porter Jr., who has injury concerns, with the No. 14 pick in the draft. 

By Heather Boehm
June 21, 2018

The Denver Nuggets selected 6'11" Michael Porter Jr. with the No. 14 pick in the 2018 NBA draft.

Porter was considered the best small forward in the country in the class of 2017. He earned McDonald's All-American honors, and more impressively won MVP of McDonald's All-American Game. Porter originally signed with Washington in the fall, but was released from the team to join Missouri instead. 

The freshman barely saw the court due to a back injury earlier in the year, but he was cleared to play in the last two games of Missouri's season. In very limited playing time, he averaged 10.0 points and 6.7 rebounds, shooting 33% from the field. The Tigers fell to Florida State in the first round of the NCAA tournament. 

SI.com's Jeremy Woo broke down Porter's strengths and weaknesses. 

Strengths

• Ideal body for his skill set, with the size, length and high release to shoot over the top of defenders. Could spend time at either forward spot offensively.

• Polished, highly skilled offensive game. Fluid athlete when at 100% health. Lives off of straight drives and pull-ups. Soft shooting touch. Plays in transition.

• Will add value as a rebounder and make the occasional defensive play. First and foremost a scorer but not a one-note talent. Stands to grow into added responsibilities.

Weaknesses

• Serious back injury at a young age creates added uncertainty surrounding his athletic profile and long-term health. Has to prove he’s right physically.

• Has never been much of a playmaker. Tends to be a ball-stopper and look for his shot. How will he adjust to playing with more talent around him?

• Not an especially committed defender. Multiply that with his back issues and it’s fair to doubt what type of consistent impact he might be able to make on that side of the ball.

• Some teams have concerns about his attitude, maturity and work ethic.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)