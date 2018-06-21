Timberwolves Select Josh Okogie With No. 20 Pick in 2018 NBA Draft

The Georgia Tech product will bring his skills and athleticism to the Timberwolves. 

By Ben Ladner
June 21, 2018

The Minnesota Timberwolves selected Josh Okogie with the No. 20 pick of the 2018 NBA draft. 

As a sophomore at Georgia Tech, Okogie averaged 18.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.8 steals, and one block per game while shooting 38 percent from three-point territory. At 6'4", 210 pounds, the Snellville, Ga., product is also one of the best athletes in the 2018 draft class, as he registered the best three-quarter sprint time and max vertical at the NBA Combine in May. 

The Yellow Jackets finished the season just 13-19 and Okogie played only 24 games, but he was one of the top players in the ACC when healthy, earning third-team All-Conference recognition. 

• LIVE: 2018 NBA Draft Tracker

Jeremy Woo's grade: A-

Minnesota, and Tom Thibodeau in particular, loves tough, athletic perimeter players, and that’s exactly what Okogie is. He offers a lot more upside than some of the guys in this part of the draft. Although he will require some polish to reach his full potential, given the Wolves’ need for a defensive-minded player to take some pressure off their stars, he fits that bill nicely. It’s possible he can evolve into a starting-caliber guard as he continues to slow the game down and tap into his talent. 

Strengths

• Great body for the NBA. Thick, muscular frame with a 7-foot wingspan. Should be able to defend bigger wings. Not an elite athlete but a plus one.

• Seems to enjoy playing defense. Averaged 1.7 steals and nearly a block per game. Can be disruptive.

• Pretty good shooter. Career 37.6% from long range and 77.7% from the foul line. Extremely streaky but has some ability.

Weaknesses

• Lacks one great calling card skill. Can shoot and defend but hasn’t demonstrated high-level consistency in any one area to date.

• Finishing ability should be better. Does a nice job of drawing fouls and playing through contact, but shot just  44.6% on shots around the rim.

• Tendency to play out of control. Shot selection isn’t consistent and can be loose with the ball. Emotions can get the best of him and affect his game.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)