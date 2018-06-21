The Minnesota Timberwolves selected Josh Okogie with the No. 20 pick of the 2018 NBA draft.

As a sophomore at Georgia Tech, Okogie averaged 18.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.8 steals, and one block per game while shooting 38 percent from three-point territory. At 6'4", 210 pounds, the Snellville, Ga., product is also one of the best athletes in the 2018 draft class, as he registered the best three-quarter sprint time and max vertical at the NBA Combine in May.

The Yellow Jackets finished the season just 13-19 and Okogie played only 24 games, but he was one of the top players in the ACC when healthy, earning third-team All-Conference recognition.

Jeremy Woo's grade: A-

Minnesota, and Tom Thibodeau in particular, loves tough, athletic perimeter players, and that’s exactly what Okogie is. He offers a lot more upside than some of the guys in this part of the draft. Although he will require some polish to reach his full potential, given the Wolves’ need for a defensive-minded player to take some pressure off their stars, he fits that bill nicely. It’s possible he can evolve into a starting-caliber guard as he continues to slow the game down and tap into his talent.