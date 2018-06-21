The Georgia Tech product will bring his skills and athleticism to the Timberwolves.
The Minnesota Timberwolves selected Josh Okogie with the No. 20 pick of the 2018 NBA draft.
As a sophomore at Georgia Tech, Okogie averaged 18.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.8 steals, and one block per game while shooting 38 percent from three-point territory. At 6'4", 210 pounds, the Snellville, Ga., product is also one of the best athletes in the 2018 draft class, as he registered the best three-quarter sprint time and max vertical at the NBA Combine in May.
The Yellow Jackets finished the season just 13-19 and Okogie played only 24 games, but he was one of the top players in the ACC when healthy, earning third-team All-Conference recognition.
Jeremy Woo's grade: A-
Minnesota, and Tom Thibodeau in particular, loves tough, athletic perimeter players, and that’s exactly what Okogie is. He offers a lot more upside than some of the guys in this part of the draft. Although he will require some polish to reach his full potential, given the Wolves’ need for a defensive-minded player to take some pressure off their stars, he fits that bill nicely. It’s possible he can evolve into a starting-caliber guard as he continues to slow the game down and tap into his talent.
Strengths
• Great body for the NBA. Thick, muscular frame with a 7-foot wingspan. Should be able to defend bigger wings. Not an elite athlete but a plus one.
• Seems to enjoy playing defense. Averaged 1.7 steals and nearly a block per game. Can be disruptive.
• Pretty good shooter. Career 37.6% from long range and 77.7% from the foul line. Extremely streaky but has some ability.
Weaknesses
• Lacks one great calling card skill. Can shoot and defend but hasn’t demonstrated high-level consistency in any one area to date.
• Finishing ability should be better. Does a nice job of drawing fouls and playing through contact, but shot just 44.6% on shots around the rim.
• Tendency to play out of control. Shot selection isn’t consistent and can be loose with the ball. Emotions can get the best of him and affect his game.