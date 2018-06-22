Could Kevin Knox Be the Missing Piece the Knicks Need?

Quickly

  • Kevin Knox draws his inspiration from players like Kevin Durant. Can he prove to be a pivotal piece for the Knicks going forward?
By Kenny Ducey
June 22, 2018

GREENBURGH, NY — It’s been a while since New York could be considered a good landing spot for a prospect. In fact, the last spring in which that was probably true—June of 1999—Kevin Knox was months away from being born, and Allan Houston was about to make his first All-Star Game wearing the Knicks’ No. 20 jersey.

Almost 19 years later, a new wing is donning that same jersey, and he could very well grow into this new era’s Houston.

Following years of despair stemming from lopsided trades and ugly contracts, New York may finally be on the come-up, and Knox could be one of the final pieces of a young core that can take the Knicks out of the darkness. In this 6’9” wing, New York has yet another raw, exciting talent that it can develop into an NBA starter, and a player that will benefit from the tutelage of coach David Fizdale.

Some would say Knox, who has drawn inspiration from watching Kevin Durant dominate the league ever since he left Texas, needs to find the assassin’s mentality which Durant has showcased in his two straight Finals MVP performances, and Fizdale is the perfect coach to bring that out of him.

Over the course of his pre-draft workouts, Knox was knocked around and it’s only made him stronger. Down in Miami, he battled JaKarr Sampson—one of the league’s more physical players—one-on-one, and slowly built his confidence throughout the game. For the Knicks, he chose to work out in a group of six to prove he can not only survive in chippy environments, but he can thrive in them.

NBA
The Unbearable Tedium of Waiting to Hear Your Name Called at the NBA Draft

“You see a lot of top guys in the top-10 lottery do solo workouts but I decided, in the beginning, I want to do group workouts,” Knox said Friday. “I wanted to compete. I wanted to go at people. I wanted to show people what I’ve really been working on. That’s the mentality I had going into summer, to try and do group workouts, to do 1-on-1 and 2-on-2 and stuff like that.”

And for the Knicks, while they stress they’d never select a player based solely on one workout, seeing Knox scrap on the floor only made them fall in love with him more.

“He really responded well to the physicality,” said Fizdale. “That was I would say our best workout out of all the workouts we had. You’re talking about physical, guys hitting the floor. There were possessions where a guy turns the ball over, chases the other guy down, block a dunk at the rim. No one was giving an inch in that workout. The fact that he shined in that workout says a lot about him.”

If that’s the way he grew in just a few short months, it’s tantalizing to consider where he could be after just a year of working with Fizdale, who’s known for turning players into warriors on the floor. It’s also important to consider how young Knox is; over the offseason, after hitting the gym, he’d hop right on his gaming console at night for a few hours of Fortnite. He’s just a kid, and his mental makeup is still very much taking shape. With Fizdale and a host of promising assistants committed to player development in the fold, the Knicks could be looking forward to a future with a 20-point scorer on their hands, and perhaps even one who can feed off chippiness and sink teams like Durant, who Knox looks forward to facing soon.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)