The NBA season officially ended more than two weeks ago, but Monday marks the conclusion of this year's accolades. The top talents in the NBA will gather at Barker Hangar tonight for the second year in a row to recognize the league's top talent from the 2017-18 season.

Headlining the ceremony is the race for the MVP title. Will this be the year that James Harden finally clinches the MVP award or will LeBron James earn it for the fifth time in his career? Tonight will finally provide an answer to the season-long debate. The night will also provide the announcement of the Rookie of the Year award, which remains highly contested following standout performances from Ben Simmons, Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum.

Find out how to watch the 2018 NBA Awards below.

HOW TO WATCH

Time: Monday June 25, 9 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TNT

Live Stream: Watch live on NBA.com/NBAawards.