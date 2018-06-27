Kyrie Irving believes LeBron James deserved MVP over James Harden

AP Photo/Tony Dejak

The former Cavalier said that Harden was the "people's MVP," but James was most deserving.

By Julia Poe
June 27, 2018

Houston guard James Harden won his first MVP award on Monday after a season-long race for the title against LeBron James. However, Celtics guard Kyrie Irving, a former teammate of James, believes that the King was robbed of his fifth title.

"MVP, it's hard to gauge nowadays. Because now you have the people's MVP and you have, like, the NBA's MVP," Irving said in an interview on radio station Hot 97 in New York on Wednesday. "I think the people's MVP was definitely James [Harden], but the NBA MVP is definitely LeBron [James]."

Irving pointed to a comparison of the pair's statistics, in which James outperformed Harden in every category. The four-time MVP played 10 more regular season games, scored 60 more points, snagged 320 more rebounds, made 117 more assists and shot almost 10 percent more accurately than Harden.

"If we're talking strictly based off stats, like, he checks every mark," Irving said. "He's incredible, he's incredible."

Harden been a runner-up twice in the past. This season, he led the league with a 30.4 point average and lifting the Rockets to a franchise-best 65 wins, many felt it was time that he earned his dues.

James averaged 27.5 points, 9.1 assists and 8.6 rebounds and played in every single regular season game for the first time in his career. James has not won the award since his back-to-back titles in 2012 and 2013 following his NBA titles with the Miami Heat.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)