Report: Enes Kanter Exercises $18.6 Million Player Option Into Final Year of Knicks Contract

Enes Kanter has decided to return to the Knicks for one more season.

By Charlotte Carroll
June 28, 2018

Center Enes Kanter opted into the final year Knicks contract by exercising his $18.6 million player option for the 2018-19 season, according to Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania.

Kanter took to Twitter to say that he has not made any decision yet.

With reports circling during the week he'd be opting in, Kanter told the New York Post he wouldn't make a final decision until Friday. He tweeted about the report. 

Backup center Kyle O'Quinn opted out of his current deal with the Knicks.

Kanter averaged 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Knicks last season. New York finished at 23-59. The Knicks hired David Fizdale as their new head coach in May.

The Knicks acquired Kanter from the Thunder last September in the trade that sent Carmelo Anthony to the Oklahoma City.

