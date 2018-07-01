Report: Chris Paul to Sign Four-Year, $160 Million Deal to Stay With Rockets

Paul is reported to re-sign with the Rockets with a four-year, $160 million deal.

By Jenna West
July 01, 2018

Chris Paul will reportedly re-sign with the Rockets on a four-year, $160 million contract, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Shortly after the deal was announced, Paul took to Twitter to confirm the news.

In 58 games last season, Paul averaged 18.6 points with 5.4 rebounds and 7.9 assists.

The point guard, 33, is a nine-time All-Star and helped lead the Rockets to the best record in the NBA last season (65-17). The Rockets lost to the Warriors in Game 7 of the Western Conference finals.

Paul was traded from the Clippers to the Rockets last summer in a blockbuster trade that sent seven players and a 2018 first-round draft pick to Los Angeles in exchange for Paul.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)