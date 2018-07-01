Paul is reported to re-sign with the Rockets with a four-year, $160 million deal.
Chris Paul will reportedly re-sign with the Rockets on a four-year, $160 million contract, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Shortly after the deal was announced, Paul took to Twitter to confirm the news.
UNFINISHED BUSINESS...RUN IT BACK 🤘🏾🚀 pic.twitter.com/KwWcsp6lx6— Chris Paul (@CP3) July 1, 2018
In 58 games last season, Paul averaged 18.6 points with 5.4 rebounds and 7.9 assists.
The point guard, 33, is a nine-time All-Star and helped lead the Rockets to the best record in the NBA last season (65-17). The Rockets lost to the Warriors in Game 7 of the Western Conference finals.
Paul was traded from the Clippers to the Rockets last summer in a blockbuster trade that sent seven players and a 2018 first-round draft pick to Los Angeles in exchange for Paul.