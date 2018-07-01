Kobe Bryant on LeBron James's Decision to Sign With Lakers: I LOVE IT

Kobe Bryant is thrilled for his former Team USA teammate.

By Chris Chavez
July 01, 2018

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant is in support of LeBron James's decision to agree to terms on a four-year deal worth $154 million with the Lakers.

James's decision was announced via press release on Sunday night. 

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne was able to get in touch with Bryant for a reaction. He replied with "I LOVE IT" in all capital letters.

Bryant tweeted about James' decision.

Bryant and James were teammates on the 2008 and 2012 USA Olympic teams.

James looks to deliver the first NBA championship to the Lakers since 2010. Bryant won five championships with the Lakers. James has won three championships: two with the Miami Heat and one with the Cavaliers.

