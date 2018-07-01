Trevor Ariza has reportedly agreed to a one-year, $15 million deal with the Suns, according to Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania.

Ariza, 33, spent the past four seasons with the Rockets. In 67 games last season, Ariza averaged 11.7 points with 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

Last season, the Rockets had the best record in the NBA (65-17). However, the Rockets lost to the Warriors in Game 7 of the Western Conference finals.

During his 14 seasons in the NBA, Ariza has played with five other teams, including the Knicks and Lakers. He also previously played with the Rockets in the 2009-10 season.