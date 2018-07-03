Watch: LaVar Ball Speaks Out on LeBron, Lonzo Teaming Up

LaVar is confident in the Lakers this season.

By Nihal Kolur
July 03, 2018

LaVar Ball is confident in the Lakers this season after LeBron James made the decision to move to Los Angeles and play with Lonzo Ball and company.

James signed a four-year, $153 million deal with the Lakers on Sunday night, leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Eastern Conference behind. LaVar was, like most Laker fans, excited.

"How you gonna give my son the best player in the game?" Ball said. "Lonzo makes everybody better including him."

"All [LeBron] gotta do is run the lanes and the pass will be on the money," he added.

Watch the full video below: 

Regardless of what happens during the season, the new look Lakers will surely be full of unique characters. From Lance Stephenson to Javale McGee and LaVar Ball to Rajon Rondo, there is sure to be some drama in Hollywood this year.

