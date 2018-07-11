Despite LeBron James packing his bags and moving west to join the Los Angeles Lakers, Stephen Curry says the road to the NBA Finals in the Western Conference still goes through the Golden State Warriors.

Curry was asked by USA Today what he thought of the Lakers signing James to a four-year deal and how Los Angeles would fair as a team.

"I don’t know what they’re going to be as a team, because obviously it’s brand new and they don’t have their identity. There’s a lot that’s been made about the competition in the West and his eight straight Finals appearances and all that, but that just makes everybody raise the antenna up a little bit – including us," Curry said. "It’s going to be fun for fans, playing (more) in the regular season and who knows in the playoffs. So the West obviously got stronger with LeBron but you’ve still got to beat us."

Curry also said he did see the DeMarcus Cousins signing coming until Warriors general manager Bob Myers called him hours after Curry's wife gave birth to their third child.

The Warriors dominance (they have won three of the last four NBA titles) has made the rest of the NBA scrambling trying to figure out how to beat them, especially this season as Golden State will have five All-Stars on their roster.

"So everybody says how we’re ruining the NBA – I love that phrasing; it’s the dumbest phrase ever," Curry said. "We are always trying to find a way to get better. If we were just happy with winning a championship and staying stagnant, we wouldn’t be doing ourselves justice."

Curry is coming off a season in which he averaged 26.4 points, 6.1 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game.