Dirk Nowitzki is finalizing a one-year, $5 million deal with the Mavericks, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

Earlier this offseason, Dallas declined Nowitzki's team option to maximize salary cap space for free agents like DeAndre Jordan. According to a 2017 story from Business Insider, Nowitzki has sacrificed around $194 million by taking discounts on contracts for the Mavericks.

During his 20th year in Dallas last season, Nowitzki, played 77 games and averaged 24.7 minutes per game. That number is just a bit down from the 26.4 minutes he averaged in 2016-17 while only playing in 54 games.

The 13-time All-Star who, turned 40 in June, was selected by the Bucks with the No. 9 pick in the 1998 draft, and traded to the Mavericks that same day. He led the team to the Finals in 2006 and again in 2011, when Dallas captured its first championship in team history and Nowitzki was named Finals MVP. He earned the regular-season MVP for the 2006-07 season after averaging 24.6 points, 8.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists for a 67-win team.

Nowitzki is the franchise leader in games, minutes, field goals, free throws, three-pointers, rebounds, blocks and points, and he is also second in steals and fourth in assists.

Nowitzki will be returning to Dallas for a 21st year, which will set the NBA record for most seasons with one team for a career. Nowitzki currently shares the record with Kobe Bryant, who spent 20 years with the Lakers.

Nowitzki and Vince Carter, the No. 5 pick in the 1998 draft, would both match Robert Parish, Kevin Garnett and Kevin Willis for the most ever NBA seasons played regardless of franchise if they play next season. Carter is currently a free agent.