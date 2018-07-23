After 1,471 games, 31,187 points and one NBA Championship with the Mavericks, Dirk Nowitzki will set an NBA record in 2018-19 by appearing in his 21st season with Dallas. Nowitzki inked a one-year, $5 million contract to remain with Mark Cuban and Co., according to Yahoo! Sports' Shams Charania, making him the first player in NBA history to spend more than two decades with one franchise.

So what basketball luminaries will Nowitzki pass on his way to the record?

Here is a closer look at other players who spent their entire career with one team:

Kobe Bryant, 20 seasons

Bryant has defined the Lakers in the 21st century, from Los Angeles' three-peat through the Dwight Howard era (or error). In two decades with the Lakers, Bryant notched five champioships and the 2007-08 MVP award.

Tim Duncan, 19 seasons

The Big Fundamental provided a stream of stability for San Antonio and carried the Spurs to one of the most storied stretches in NBA history. He also had no problem putting up some monster stat lines, too. Duncan delivered one of the greatest performances in Finals history in 2003 by tallying 21 points, 20 rebounds, 10 assists and eight blocks in a victory over the Nets.

John Stockton, 19 seasons

Stockton never delivered a championship to Utah, but he was prolific nonetheless since entering the league in 1984. The Gonzaga product tallied nine consecutive assist titles from 1987-96 and ended his career as the top assist man in NBA history.

Reggie Miller, 18 seasons

The five-time All-Star gave Pacers' fans plenty of memorable moments in the Hoosier state and most notably in his duels with the Knicks. Miller never hoisted the Larry O'Brien Trophy, but did bring Indiana to the NBA Finals in 2000.

Manu Ginobili, 16 seasons

Amid a summer of instability in San Antonio, Ginobili remains a constant. As a result of this summer's free agency and trades, he outlasted long-time teammate Tony Parker and 2014 Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard on the team. Ginobili still has plenty left in the tank. He averaged 20 minutes per game for the Spurs in 2017-18.

John Havlicek, 16 seasons

Hondo defined Boston in the post-Russell and pre-Bird era. He ened his career with eight championships and 13 All-Star appearances. Havlicek was a model of consistency throughout his career with 12-straight seasons with 18-plus points per game.

Udonis Haslem, 15 seasons

Though his on-court role peaked prior to the arrival of LeBron James, Haslem was an integral piece of the Heat organization through last season despite only appearing in 14 games. Whether Haslem will extend his streak to 16 seasons in 2018-19 remains to be seen, as he is still a free agent.

Dolph Schayes, 15 seasons

The fourth overall pick in the 1948 draft, Schayes was a mainstay in Syracuse throughout his career. By the time he retired in 1964, Schayes appeared in 12 All-Star Games while bringing the Nationals a championship in 1955.

Hal Greer, 15 seasons

Schayes' teammate for six seasons, Greer amassed over 21,000 points in his career. And even for a franchise featuring the likes of Allen Iverson, Julius Erving and Charles Barkley, Schayes remains the leading scorer in 76ers history.