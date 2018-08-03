Las Vegas Aces Stranded in Airport For 24 Hours After Multiple Flight Delays

The Las Vegas Aces will be playing on just a few hours of sleep Friday night after a travel nightmare. 

By Jenna West
August 03, 2018

The Las Vegas Aces will be playing on just a few hours of sleep Friday night after being stranded at the airport for 24 hours.

The team arrived at Las Vegas' McCarran International Airport at 11 a.m. Thursday morning for their 1 p.m. commercial flight. That seemed like a reasonable amount of time to get to Washington, D.C. before their 7 p.m. game against the Mystics on Friday night.

After multiple delays, players were frustrated and took to Twitter to share updates on their travel fiasco.

Between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m., the team boarded four different planes to Dallas, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Upon arrival, they were stuck for another two and a half hours in Dallas before boarding their connecting flight to Washington.

The team tried to catch some sleep in the Dallas airport at 9:30 a.m. At this point, the Aces were less than 12 hours away from tip-off and seriously in need of a good night's rest.

The Aces finally arrived in Washington on Friday afternoon with only a few hours to rest, eat and prepare for the game. The WNBA pushed back tip-off by one hour, but the Aces' travel nightmare reveals a greater problem in the league.

While NBA teams charter planes, WNBA teams still fly commercial. With travel issues out of teams' control, it can lead to issues like the Aces playing on little rest.

The Aces are competing for the eighth and final playoff spot, sitting 1.5 games behind the Dallas Wings. 

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)