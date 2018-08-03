The Las Vegas Aces will be playing on just a few hours of sleep Friday night after being stranded at the airport for 24 hours.

The team arrived at Las Vegas' McCarran International Airport at 11 a.m. Thursday morning for their 1 p.m. commercial flight. That seemed like a reasonable amount of time to get to Washington, D.C. before their 7 p.m. game against the Mystics on Friday night.

After multiple delays, players were frustrated and took to Twitter to share updates on their travel fiasco.

Been at the airport for 6 hours...flight cancelled ...woo chile this flying commercial is something else 😒 — A'ja Wilson (@_ajawilson22) August 3, 2018

Going on hour 7 in the airport. Hoping we can get this resolved. Not trying to travel all night with a stop and have to play a big game tomorrow #SOS #CompetitiveDisadvantage #LAPhotobomb 😂 pic.twitter.com/L6CP5goGUG — Kayla McBride (@kaymac_2123) August 3, 2018

Then you want us to land at 1pm and play at 7pm ....uhhhh that’s not healthy — A'ja Wilson (@_ajawilson22) August 3, 2018

Player Health is the most important thing. Our schedule is already so compact this year. Now you want us to travel all night with a stop and compete? #notToday #notEver — Kayla McBride (@kaymac_2123) August 3, 2018

We can’t control the weather, but league can control whether or not player health will be put at risk tomorrow. Delays, cancelations & now taking a red-eye to get to DC @ 1pm. Aces will have been traveling for 24 hrs by the time we land. It takes less time to get to Sydney, AUS — Carolyn Swords (@CarolynSwords) August 3, 2018

Between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m., the team boarded four different planes to Dallas, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Upon arrival, they were stuck for another two and a half hours in Dallas before boarding their connecting flight to Washington.

ELEVEN HOURS to tip-off, 2.5 hrs til Flight departs Dallas for DC #overbooked pic.twitter.com/t1TDhS1xCJ — Carolyn Swords (@CarolynSwords) August 3, 2018

The team tried to catch some sleep in the Dallas airport at 9:30 a.m. At this point, the Aces were less than 12 hours away from tip-off and seriously in need of a good night's rest.

Update. Still in Dallas and they just delayed us again. I can’t. — Kayla McBride (@kaymac_2123) August 3, 2018

No shoot around. No night of sleep. No beds. No food. Right now we will land in DC at 245pm that has us going straight to the gym bc of traffic and bags...and you want us to play? Oh ok. — Kayla McBride (@kaymac_2123) August 3, 2018

When you think you got a text from bae but really it’s just the airport letting you know your fight has been delayed... again 🙃 that how often I’ve received these messages 🙁 — A'ja Wilson (@_ajawilson22) August 3, 2018

The Aces finally arrived in Washington on Friday afternoon with only a few hours to rest, eat and prepare for the game. The WNBA pushed back tip-off by one hour, but the Aces' travel nightmare reveals a greater problem in the league.

While NBA teams charter planes, WNBA teams still fly commercial. With travel issues out of teams' control, it can lead to issues like the Aces playing on little rest.

The Aces are competing for the eighth and final playoff spot, sitting 1.5 games behind the Dallas Wings.