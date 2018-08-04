Michael Jordan Responds to Donald Trump's LeBron James Tweet: 'I Support LJ'

Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan responded to President Donald Trump's tweet that most likely referenced him and LeBron James. 

By Charlotte Carroll
August 04, 2018

“I support LJ," Jordan said in a statement, according to Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania. "He’s doing an amazing job for his community."

Late Friday night, Trump tweeted about James' interview with Don Lemon on CNN.

In the interview, James discusses his I Promise School, a public elementary school that he opened in his hometown of Akron, Ohio. James also talked about social issues and Trump's comments about sports in the past.

In response, Trump tweeted "Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn't easy to do. I like Mike!"

While unclear, it is likely Trump's final line is referring to Jordan, who is commonly compared to James as one of the greatest basketball players ever.

After Trump tweeted, athletes and others reacted.

Lemon tweeted a response Saturday. 

James tweeted Saturday about the I Promise school, saying "Love you guys."

He didn't say anything specific about Trump's tweet. 

