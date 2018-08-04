Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan responded to President Donald Trump's tweet that most likely referenced him and LeBron James.

“I support LJ," Jordan said in a statement, according to Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania. "He’s doing an amazing job for his community."

Late Friday night, Trump tweeted about James' interview with Don Lemon on CNN.

In the interview, James discusses his I Promise School, a public elementary school that he opened in his hometown of Akron, Ohio. James also talked about social issues and Trump's comments about sports in the past.

In response, Trump tweeted "Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn't easy to do. I like Mike!"

Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2018

While unclear, it is likely Trump's final line is referring to Jordan, who is commonly compared to James as one of the greatest basketball players ever.

After Trump tweeted, athletes and others reacted.

Lemon tweeted a response Saturday.

Who’s the real dummy? A man who puts kids in classrooms or one who puts kids in cages? #BeBest https://t.co/XO50qVksnR — Don Lemon (@donlemon) August 4, 2018

James tweeted Saturday about the I Promise school, saying "Love you guys."

Let’s get it kids!! Love you guys https://t.co/kY88geedus — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 4, 2018

He didn't say anything specific about Trump's tweet.