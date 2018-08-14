Dwight Howard Looking to 'Evolve into Anthony Davis, Into Kevin Durant' Per Trainer

Dwight Howard will try to revamp his offensive game in 2018-19. 

By Michael Shapiro
August 14, 2018

Dwight Howard is looking to unleash a new-and-improved version of the eight-time All-Star next season according to his trainers Justin Zormelo and Ed Downs. 

In a story by Candance Buckner of The Washington Post, Howard's support staff noted the center's physical transformation in the offseason, shedding 20 pounds and dropping over nine percent body fat. For a 32-year-old who aims to play eight more seasons, the body transformation was necessecary step at reviving his career. 

But Howard's physique isn't the only thing undergoing a change this offseason. Zormelo noted the added arsenal Howard looks to add in 2018-19, specifically on the offsenvie end. 

“He wants to evolve into Anthony Davis, into Kevin Durant,” Zormelo said. “But his own version of that.”

The odds are certainly stacked against Howard in that pursuit.

He shot just 32.7 percent on shots between 10 and 16 feet last season, and 14.3 percent from three. Stretching the floor has not proven to be in D12's bag of tricks in prior years. We'll see if he can adjust in a major way heading into his 15th season.  

