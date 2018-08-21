Lamar Odom Tells Kevin Hart That He Had 12 Strokes and Six Heart Attacks During 2015 Coma

Screenshot/YouTube

Odom shared details on the aftermath of his 2015 overdose in Nevada.

By Jenna West
August 21, 2018

Almost three years after being found unconscious in a Nevada brothel, former NBA star Lamar Odom opened up to comedian Kevin Hart about his overdose.

On Hart's Laugh Out Loud YouTube Channel, Odom told the host that he has overcome his addictions and is lucky to be alive.

"It's a good day to be alive considering the alternative," Odom said.

The two-time NBA champion was rushed to the hospital in October 2015 after losing consciousness. When Hart asked Odom if he realized how close to death he was in 2015, Odom shared new details on his health.

"Yeah, all my doctors that see me say I'm a walking miracle. I had 12 strokes and six heart attacks when I was in my coma," Odom said.

Odom also admitted to struggling with anxiety and media scrutiny, saying the criticism "made it tough to go outside."

During his 14-year NBA career, Odom played for the Clippers, Heat, Mavericks and the Lakers, where he won the 2009 and 2010 NBA championships.

