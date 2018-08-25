Kobe Bryant: Die-Hard Fans Will 'Fall in Line' With LeBron James

Kobe Bryant was asked about whether he was aware that some of die-hard fans might have an issue with LeBron James signing with the Lakers.

By Charlotte Carroll
August 25, 2018

Kobe Bryant said his die-hard fans will "fall in line" with LeBron James joining the Lakers when he was asked on "The Rich Eisen Show" about whether he was aware that some people might have an issue with the signing. 

"I hear that," Bryant said. "But listen, if you are fan of mine, you are a fan of winning, you are a fan of the Lakers. I bleed purple and gold. So, that's above anything else. I have been a Lakers fan since I was yay high," he said. "That is never going to change. Right? [It] is about winning championships. So, they'll fall in line."

Bryant added that James "wouldn't have come [to L.A] if he didn't want to win championships."

James agreed to a four-year deal worth $154 million with the Lakers on July 1. He'll be looking to give the Lakers its first championship since 2010.

Bryant won five championships with the Lakers, while James has won three—two with the Heat and one with the Cavaliers.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)