Kobe Bryant said his die-hard fans will "fall in line" with LeBron James joining the Lakers when he was asked on "The Rich Eisen Show" about whether he was aware that some people might have an issue with the signing.

"I hear that," Bryant said. "But listen, if you are fan of mine, you are a fan of winning, you are a fan of the Lakers. I bleed purple and gold. So, that's above anything else. I have been a Lakers fan since I was yay high," he said. "That is never going to change. Right? [It] is about winning championships. So, they'll fall in line."

Bryant added that James "wouldn't have come [to L.A] if he didn't want to win championships."

James agreed to a four-year deal worth $154 million with the Lakers on July 1. He'll be looking to give the Lakers its first championship since 2010.

Bryant won five championships with the Lakers, while James has won three—two with the Heat and one with the Cavaliers.