Celtics' Kyrie Irving Enrolled in Harvard Business School Program for Professional Athletes

Kryie Irving will be spending time in Cambridge this semester.

By Emily Caron
September 11, 2018

Celtics guard Kyrie Irving is one of several professional athletes attending this semester's "Crossover Into Business" course at Harvard Business School.

The program, taught by Harvard Business School professor Anita Elberse, is "built to help professional athletes be better prepared for business activities during and after their active sports careers,” per Harvard's course description.

Irving and the other participants will each be matched with a pair of Harvard Business School MBA student mentors who will “develop their business acumen and empower them to make better business decisions.” The program is tailored to fit athletes' schedules and interests all while leveraging the "acclaimed Harvard Business School case method."

Irving attended the program's kick-off event on Monday along with former NFL tight end Martellus Bennett; NBA players Paul Millsap, Zaza Pachulia and Spencer Dinwiddie; and other athletes from the WNBA, Major League Soccer, UFC and the American Ballet Theater. 

"So fun to welcome these amazing athletes to the Harvard family yesterday!" Elberse wrote on Instagram. "They crushed it in their case discussions during the #CrossoverIntoBusiness kick-off. And kept things 100% serious throughout the day, as you can see."

Past program participants include NBA stars Chris Bosh, Festus Ezeli, Joe Harris, Lance Thomas, Damien Wilkins, Caron Butler along with Tina Charles of the WNBA and a host of other professional athletes.

