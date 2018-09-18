Watch: LeBron James and the Lakers Have Started Practicing Together

Screenshot/Twitter

James practiced with Kyle Kuzma, JaVale McGee and several other teammates.

By Jenna West
September 18, 2018

As the buzz around the Lakers continues to circulate, LeBron James and his teammates have begun practicing together.

Fans got their first look at James on the court with his new team, as the Lakers tweeted a video on Tuesday from a scrimmage. James is seen driving past Kyle Kuzma and delivering a shot from the perimeter.

JaVale McGee and Josh Hart also get quite a bit of screen time in the video.

The Lakers had a huge offseason by signing James to a four-year, $154 million deal in July. Los Angeles also inked deals with McGee, Rajon Rondo, Lance Stephenson and Michael Beasley.

Watch the scrimmage clip below:

Last week, Rondo, Stephenson and Brandon Ingram were seen at a team practice.

Fans can see James and the Lakers together for the first time in their opening preseason game against the Nuggets on Sept. 30 at Valley View Casino Center in San Diego.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)