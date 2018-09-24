J.R. Smith Channels Painter Bob Ross at Cavaliers Media Day

J.R. Smith channeling Bob Ross? Welcome to the 2018-19 NBA season. 

By Charlotte Carroll
September 24, 2018

"We don't make mistakes, just happy little accidents..." is a famous quote from painter Bob Ross you've probably seen all over the Internet.

Ross wasn't referring to J.R. Smith, though he could have been describing the Cavaliers guard's approach to basketball. So perhaps it's fitting that Smith decided to channel Ross at Cavs media day on Monday. 

Smith made the biggest blunder of last season in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Warriors. In the final seconds of regulation, Smith grabbed an offensive rebound from George Hill's missed free throw, but instead of attempting a game-winning shot, Smith ran away from the basket with the ball. After a quick verbal exchange with James, Smith realized his error and tried to pass to Hill in the corner. But Hill was unable to get a shot off in time and the game went to overtime.

The Cavs lost that game and then lost the series 4–0 to the Warriors. But Smith's gaffe (or "happy little accident"?) became a meme.

Ross, who created and hosted The Joy of Painting in the 1980s and 1990s, has become a meme himself the last few years. So it's only natural that the NBA's most memeable player decided to mimick the art world's most memeable painter. 

