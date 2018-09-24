Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Ty Lue has no plans for his team to tank after the departure of LeBron James, he told reporters during media day.

This summer, James signed a four-year deal with the Lakers that pays him $153.3 million. The Cavaliers finished last season with a 50–32 record before reaching the NBA Finals and losing to the Golden State Warriors.

"I don't see this as a rebuild at all," Lue said. "It's a new challenge for all, but we're up for the challenge. We will compete for the playoffs. That's our motivation and we will put a product on the floor to do just that."

He also added, "It's not about wins and losses. It's about wins and lessons."

James finished his first stint with the Cavaliers in 2009-10 with a 61-21 record. In the offseason that followed, James signed with the Miami Heat and the team dropped to 19–63 the following year. It took until James' return for the 2014-15 season for Cleveland to have a winning record.

While meeting with the media on Monday, Lue was asked who he considered to be the Eastern Conference favorites. He replied by saying, "We haven't lost yet, have we?"

Lue has a 128–77 record in four seasons as the Cavaliers' head coach.