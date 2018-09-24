Ty Lue: 'It’s Not About Wins And Losses. It's About Wins And Lessons'

The Cavs haven't lost yet so Ty Lue says they can still be Eastern Conference favorites.

By Chris Chavez
September 24, 2018

Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Ty Lue has no plans for his team to tank after the departure of LeBron James, he told reporters during media day.

This summer, James signed a four-year deal with the Lakers that pays him $153.3 million. The Cavaliers finished last season with a 50–32 record before reaching the NBA Finals and losing to the Golden State Warriors.

"I don't see this as a rebuild at all," Lue said. "It's a new challenge for all, but we're up for the challenge. We will compete for the playoffs. That's our motivation and we will put a product on the floor to do just that."

He also added, "It's not about wins and losses. It's about wins and lessons."

James finished his first stint with the Cavaliers in 2009-10 with a 61-21 record. In the offseason that followed, James signed with the Miami Heat and the team dropped to 19–63 the following year. It took until James' return for the 2014-15 season for Cleveland to have a winning record.

While meeting with the media on Monday, Lue was asked who he considered to be the Eastern Conference favorites. He replied by saying, "We haven't lost yet, have we?"

Lue has a 128–77 record in four seasons as the Cavaliers' head coach.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)