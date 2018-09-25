Report: Jimmy Butler Not Interested in Rejoining Timberwolves

Jimmy Butler is reportedly refusing to re-join the Minnesota Timberwolves after meeting with coach Tom Thibodeau.

By Scooby Axson
September 25, 2018

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jimmy Butler is still refusing to join the team in the preseason even after speaking with head coach Tom Thibodeau on Monday, reports ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski.

According to the report, Butler is unlikely to participate in practicing or playing with the team and wants the team to trade him.

The Miami Heat have been in pursuit of Butler, and ownership would like to complete a deal early this week, Wojnarowski reports. The Sacramento Kings are also possibly another destination for Butler.

Butler is slated to be a free agent next summer and will make $19.8 million this season.

The Timberwolves held their media day on Monday and Butler was excused from participating, but he did take his physical.

Butler, 29, averaged 22.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists for Minnesota last year, who made the playoffs for the first time since the 2004 season.

The Timberwolves were eliminated in the first round by the Houston Rockets.

