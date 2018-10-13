Richard Jefferson Announces Retirement After 17-Year Career

Jefferson won the NBA Finals in 2016 as a member of the Cavaliers. 

By Michael Shapiro
October 13, 2018

Richard Jefferson announced his retirement from the NBA on Instagram on Saturday night, hanging up his sneakers after 17 seasons in the league. Jefferson played for eight teams in his career, winning the NBA Finals with the Cavaliers in 2016.

The Arizona product was drafted by the Nets with the No. 13 pick in 2001, making the All-Rookie second team. Jefferson spent seven seasons in New Jersey, then played for seven teams over the next 10 seasons. 

Jefferson averaged 12.6 points per game in his career, peaking at 22.6 per game in 2007-08, his final season with the Nets. He shot 37.6% from three in 17 seasons.

Jefferson won his lone championship in 2015-16, serving as a reserve wing alongside LeBron James. He played over 25 minutes in Cleveland's Game 7 win over Golden State to clinch the franchise's first-ever title. 

