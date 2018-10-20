The Raptors beat the Celtics in their second game of the season on Friday at Scotiabank Arena. Before tipping off against Boston, Toronto treated Raptors fans to one of the realest hype videos of all time.

After a tumultuous offseason that included departure of franchise face DeMar DeRozan and the arrival of former Spurs star small forward Kawhi Leonard, narrator Saukrates, a Canadian rapper, asked fans to put aside all their feelings about players who have left or who have been lost to trades and instead enjoy the Raptor's "quest for greatness."

"The narrative of not wanting to come to this city is gone. That's old, and we should move past that," Raptors president Masai Ujiri opens the video saying in a press conference. "Believe in this city and believe in yourselves."

The video details the development of Toronto's team through the years, outlining the difficult decisions that have been made in the name of moving the franchise forward. It also calls out Vince Carter, Tracy McGrady and Chris Bosh for leaving Toronto.

"The division isn't the goal. The conference is not the goal," Saukrates says. "The goal is greatness. The goal is to be the last squad standing."

This Raptor's pregame video from last night left NOTHING unsaid



(via @Sportsnet)

Even Miami heat legend Dwyane Wade could appreciate the Raptors pregame release.

The Raptors tip off against the Washington Wizards at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday.