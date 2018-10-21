Watch: Chris Paul, Rajon Rondo Throw Punches in Brawl, Get Ejected

Screenshot/Twitter

Chris Paul, Rajon Rondo and Brandon Ingram had a very interesting night at the Staples Center on Saturday night.

By Jenna West
October 21, 2018

Chris Paul, Rajon Rondo and Brandon Ingram were ejected from Saturday night's Lakers-Rockets game after a fight between Rondo and Paul.

Rockets guard James Harden was driving for a layup when he was apparently fouled and began signaling for an and-one. Ingram took offense to Harden's actions and shoved the guard. Notable NBA irritant Chris Paul injected himself into the situation, which prompted both teams to file onto the court.

Rondo threw the first punch at Paul after the point guard poked him in the face. You can see how the situation developed from there below:

Ingram also appeared to charge back into the action after he had been taken away and threw a punch in the scrum. All three can expect suspensions for their actions.

The Rockets were able to hold on after the brawl to defeat the Lakers 124-115 at the Staples Center.

