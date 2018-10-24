Los Angeles Lakers coach Luke Walton has been fined $15,000 by the NBA for criticizing officials, the league announced.

The penalty came after Walton publicly expressed his frustration with the officiating during the team's 143–142 overtime loss to the Spurs on Monday night. Walton, whose Lakers have started the season 0–3, said he was unable to hold his tongue after what he believed were several missed calls on the Lakers and LeBron James.

"Let me start here. I wasn't going to say anything. I was going to save my money, but I just can't anymore," Walton said. "It's [74] points in the paint [by the Lakers] to 50, [and yet] again they outshoot us from the free-throw line -- 38 free throws [to 26 by the Lakers]. Watch the play where I got a technical foul. Watch what happened to LeBron James' arm. It's the same thing that James Harden and Chris Paul [drew fouls on and] shot 30 free throws on us the night before. We are scoring 70 points a night. In the paint.

"If we are going to play a certain way, let's not reward people for flopping 30 feet from the hole on plays that have nothing to do with that possession," Walton added. "They're just flopping just to see if they get a foul call. And then not reward players that are physically going to the basket and getting hit. It's not right."

In Monday night's loss, the Lakers were awarded just 26 free throw attempts compared to the Spurs' 38.

The Lakers take on the Suns (1–2) Wednesday night looking for their first win of the year.