The Boston Celtics will be looking to get back into the win column Thursday night when the team travels to Oklahoma City to take on the Thunder.

The Celtics are off to a shaky start to the NBA season and have alternated between wins and losses over their last four games. The team's latest outing was a 93–90 loss to the Magic on Monday night. The loss dropped them to 2–2 on the season. Kyrie Irving led the team with 22 points while Al Horford and Gordon Hayward scored 15 and 11, respectively.

The Thunder have not fared any better and have started the season 0–3 with losses at the hands of the Warriors, Clippers and Kings. Oklahoma City fell to Sacramento 131–120 on Sunday night despite Russell Westbrook's 32 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists. Paul George was second in scoring, putting up 29 points in the loss.

How to watch:

Date: Thursday, Oct. 25

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch the game live online on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.