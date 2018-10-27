LeBron James Passes Dirk Nowitzki to Become Sixth on NBA's All-Time Scoring List

LeBron James has 31,188 career points ... and counting.

By Jenna West
October 27, 2018

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James passed Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki Saturday to become the sixth all-time scorer in NBA history.

James reached the mark on a baseline jumper with 7:51 left in the third quarter against the San Antonio Spurs. The forward entered Saturday night's game with 31,167 career points, only 21 away from passing Nowitzki. 

James, 33, trails Wilt Chamberlain (31,419 points) for fifth place and Michael Jordan (32,292) for fourth. 

The top three all-time scorers played for the Lakers during their careers. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,292) sits atop the list, followed by Karl Malone (36,928) and Kobe Bryant (33,643).

