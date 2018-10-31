Watch: An Emotional Derrick Rose Scores Career-High 50 Points, Gets Game-Saving Block

Derrick Rose played like the Derrick Rose of old Wednesday night against the Jazz, scoring a career-high 50 points in the Timberwolves' win.

By Emily Caron
October 31, 2018

Timberwolves guard Derrick Rose shot 19-for-31 for a career-high 50 points on Wednesday night in Minnesota's 128-125 win over Utah. 

Rose, 30, is the fifth Timberwolves player to score 50 or more points, joining Kevin Love, Corey Brewer, Mo Williams and Karl-Anthony Towns. Towns set the franchise record last season when he dropped 56 points against the Hawks.

The three-time NBA All-Star set his previous career high of 42 points on February 17, 2011 in the Bulls' last game before the All-Star break. Rose led the Bulls to a 109-99 win over San Antonio while also adding eight assists and five rebounds.

Rose was noticeably emotional after netting his 50th point and ending the historic night with a game-saving block.

"[It means] everything, man. I work my ass off," he said after the game. "I played my heart out. My teammates told me before the game to just play my game and tonight it was a hell of a night."

Timberwolves fans weren't the only ones impressed by Rose's performance Wednesday night.

The Memphis product was drafted 1st overall in 2008 by the Bulls. He spent his first eight seasons in Chicago before stints with the Knicks, Cavaliers and now the Timberwolves.

