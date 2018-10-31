Timberwolves shooting guard Jimmy Butler will sit out against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night, reports The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski.

According to The Athletic, Butler will sit out as the next step in his effort to get out of Minnesota and the move could lead to an extended absence. Butler started thinking about sitting on Tuesday and made a final decision Wednesday. The team is calling it "general soreness and precautionary rest" but Butler informed coach Tom Thibodeau of his decision, according to The Athletic.

Butler's desire to be traded was one of the biggest discussion of the offseason. He had not practiced with the team since training camp opened on Sept. 25, which was a week after he met with Thibodeau to request a trade. When he showed up to his first practice of the preseason on Oct. 10, Butler verbally attacked Thibodeau and generally manager Scott Layden.

Butler is slated to become a free agent next summer and will make $19.8 million this season. The 29-year-old averaged 22.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists for Minnesota last season.

This year, Butler is averaging 22.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.