Report: Jimmy Butler Will Not Play Wednesday in Effort to Leave Timberwolves

Cue the Jimmy Butler trade rumors once again.

By Charlotte Carroll
October 31, 2018

Timberwolves shooting guard Jimmy Butler will sit out against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night, reports The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski.

According to The Athletic, Butler will sit out as the next step in his effort to get out of Minnesota and the move could lead to an extended absence. Butler started thinking about sitting on Tuesday and made a final decision Wednesday. The team is calling it "general soreness and precautionary rest" but Butler informed coach Tom Thibodeau of his decision, according to The Athletic.

Butler's desire to be traded was one of the biggest discussion of the offseason. He had not practiced with the team since training camp opened on Sept. 25, which was a week after he met with Thibodeau to request a trade. When he showed up to his first practice of the preseason on Oct. 10, Butler verbally attacked Thibodeau and generally manager Scott Layden.

Butler is slated to become a free agent next summer and will make $19.8 million this season. The 29-year-old averaged 22.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists for Minnesota last season.

This year, Butler is averaging 22.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. 

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)