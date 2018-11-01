Cleveland to Host 2022 NBA All-Star Game

The 2022 NBA All-Star Game is coming to Cleveland. 

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
November 01, 2018

The NBA and Cleveland Cavaliers announced on Thursday that Quicken Loans Arena will host the 2022 NBA All-Star Game.

The 71st NBA All-Star Game will take place at the Cavaliers' home arena on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. The Cavaliers previously hosted NBA All-Star Game in 1997 and in 1981.

“Cleveland is a passionate sports city with a proven track record of hosting large-scale, global events,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said. “We thank Dan Gilbert, Len Komoroski and the civic leaders for their commitment, and we look forward to a weeklong celebration of our game.”

Quicken Loans became a contender to land the event when Cleveland first unveiled its transformation plan in December 2016. The NBA said back then that the announcement would be contingent on the completion of the arena's renovation project. Construction on the arena began on Sept. 14, 2017, and major work started in June. 

“We have been working with the NBA, the City of Cleveland and Cuyahoga County to deliver this iconic event to Northeast Ohio for the last couple of years," Cavaliers co-owner Dan Gilbert said. "The transformation and new state-of-the-art Quicken Loans Arena was an important factor in the NBA’s decision to choose Cleveland for this exciting classic broadcast across the globe. The world will get to see the modern Cleveland and all of its diversity, innovation and promise for the future.”

The NBA awarded Chicago the 2020 All-Star Game and Indianapolis the event in 2021. In addition to Cleveland, Boston was also a contender to land the 2022 game, but instead decided not to place a bid in March.

The game will also mark the NBA's 75th anniversary. 

