Watch: Chris Paul, Bradley Beal Star in When We All Vote Ad Ahead of Election Day

The video encourages people to get out and rock the vote. 

By Charlotte Carroll
November 05, 2018

Rockets guard Chris Paul and Wizards guard Bradley Beal starred in a video campaign for the organization When We All Vote ahead of Election Day on Tuesday. 

The video also features Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson and 76ers point guard Landry Shamet describing why it's improtant to get out and head to the polls. 

When We All Vote is a non-partisan voter registration effort. Featuring video campaigns from celebrities and athletes urging people to vote, the website features important information including a registration status finder and polling locations.

Paul had previously shared his story of voting for the first time for When We All Vote.

Over the last few years, NBA stars have become more poltically active and have spoken out on President Donald Trump, gun control and more. 

The midterm elections will take place on Tuesday across the country.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)