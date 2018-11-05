Rockets guard Chris Paul and Wizards guard Bradley Beal starred in a video campaign for the organization When We All Vote ahead of Election Day on Tuesday.

The video also features Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson and 76ers point guard Landry Shamet describing why it's improtant to get out and head to the polls.

When We All Vote is a non-partisan voter registration effort. Featuring video campaigns from celebrities and athletes urging people to vote, the website features important information including a registration status finder and polling locations.

Rise Up.



T-minus ☝️day till #ElectionDay. It’s time to have a voice in the decisions that will affect you. Need more info? Head to @WhenWeAllVote and https://t.co/IANhV4tVQ5 to learn more. pic.twitter.com/AxwfZJcVrh — NBPA (@TheNBPA) November 5, 2018

Paul had previously shared his story of voting for the first time for When We All Vote.

Over the last few years, NBA stars have become more poltically active and have spoken out on President Donald Trump, gun control and more.

The midterm elections will take place on Tuesday across the country.