Russell Westbrook exited the Thunder's matchup with the Pelicans in the third quarter on Monday, helped off the floor after rolling his left ankle. He was diagnosed with a "left ankle sprain" per ESPN's Royce Young, and didn't return for the rest of the game.

Westbrook fell to the hardwood after landing on Anthony Davis's foot while attempting to grab a rebound. He left the game with Oklahoma City holding an 84-77 lead in the third quarter.

Watch Westbrook's awkward landing below:

Oh no. Westbrook lands awkwardly and is in pain. pic.twitter.com/mTg1qWqaGu — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) November 6, 2018

The 2016-17 MVP leads the Thunder in points and assists this season, ranking second in rebounds per game. The Thunder held on for the win and are now 5-4 on the season.