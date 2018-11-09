Kristaps Porzingis Disputes David Fizdale's Comments on Slow Rehab, Posts Running Pictures

Fizdale said Porzingis hasn't seen any "huge jumps" in his recovery from an ACL tear. 

By Michael Shapiro
November 09, 2018

Knicks head coach David Fizdale provided an update on Kristaps Porzingis' rehab following an ACL tear in February on Thursday and was cautiosus when referring to a potential return to the court in 2018-19. 

"He's grinding, trying to get it right. It's just one of those injuries we're going to take our time with, make sure it's right," Fizdale said.

New York's head coach stressed patience with Porzingis, saying the Latvian center hadn't made any "huge jumps" as he works to return to the court. 

Fizdale's comments sparked a three-part Instagram story from Porzingis, who took to social media with pictures of him striding on a track. Following the pair of photos, Porzingis took a veiled shot at Fizdale using the words of UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov

Check out Porzingis' trio of pictures below: 

Kristaps Porzingis via Instagram
Kristaps Porzingis via Instagram
Kristaps Porzingis via Instagram

Porzingis averaged a career high 22.7 points per game last season. The Knicks are 4–8 this season without the 2017-18 All-Star. 

