The Denver Nuggets have hired three-time WNBA champion Sue Bird as a basketball operation associate, the team announced Friday.

"We are very excited to have Sue join our organization," president of basketball operations Tim Connelly said. "Her resume certainly speaks for itself and as a still active player she will offer an extremely unique perspective."

Bird was seen visiting a Nuggets practice in late October, and it was rumored that she might be joining the team in a front office role.

The 38-year-old guard just finished her 16th WNBA season with the Seattle Storm, where she recorded 10.1 points, 1.7 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game en route to the 2018 WNBA Championship. Bird currently ranks first in the WNBA in career games (508), first in assists (2,831) and third in points (6,154).

The Storm selected Bird with the first overall pick in the 2002 WNBA draft. Bird is an 11-time All-Star and has been named to the All-WNBA first team five times.