Markelle Fultz Diagnosed With Nerve Condition in Neck, Shoulder

Fultz met with shoulder specialists in New York on Nov. 26

By Michael Shapiro
December 04, 2018

Sixers guard Markelle Fultz was diagnosed with "thoracic outlet syndrome" on Tuesday. The nerve-altering issue is described as a compression or irriation between the lower neck and upper chest, the team announced. Fultz will being undergoing physical therapy "immediately" and there is no timetable for his return.

Fultz's injury has resulted in "abnormal functional movement and range of motion", according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. It affects Fultz's shooting form. Fultz can return "within an approximate range of three to six weeks", per Wojnarowski. 

Fultz has played in just 33 games since being drafted No. 1 overall in 2017. He is averaging 8.2 points per game in 22.5 minutes in 2018-19. The Washington product had his shoulder examined by specialists in New York on Nov. 26.

The 76ers are third in the Eastern Conference at 17–8. The have won their last four contests. 

