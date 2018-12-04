Sixers guard Markelle Fultz was diagnosed with "thoracic outlet syndrome" on Tuesday. The nerve-altering issue is described as a compression or irriation between the lower neck and upper chest, the team announced. Fultz will being undergoing physical therapy "immediately" and there is no timetable for his return.

The Sixers’ official statement on guard Markelle Fultz ... who remains out indefinitely: pic.twitter.com/G3DduAYEJa — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) December 4, 2018

Fultz's injury has resulted in "abnormal functional movement and range of motion", according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. It affects Fultz's shooting form. Fultz can return "within an approximate range of three to six weeks", per Wojnarowski.

The Sixers are calling Fultz out "indefinitely" but there's optimism that he can return within an approximate range of three to six weeks, league sources tell ESPN. Timetable will depend upon success of rehab to ease symptoms and pain tolerance. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 4, 2018

Fultz has played in just 33 games since being drafted No. 1 overall in 2017. He is averaging 8.2 points per game in 22.5 minutes in 2018-19. The Washington product had his shoulder examined by specialists in New York on Nov. 26.

The 76ers are third in the Eastern Conference at 17–8. The have won their last four contests.