After going 2-1 on Tuesday, here are the Three at 3’s best bets for Wednesday night’s NBA action:

1. Denver Nuggets at Orlando Magic (+5.5)

7:00 pm ET

The Nuggets are on fire right now, having won and covered in six consecutive games. The Nuggets most recently went into Toronto and beat the high-powered Raptors outright as seven-point underdogs. Denver is clicking on both ends of the floor, and it won't be easy to end its streak. But Orlando has what it takes to pull off the upset tonight. While the Magic might not be as hot as the Nuggets, Orlando comes into this game on a two-game winning streak. Orlando is also a covering machine right now. The Magic are 11-1-1 against the spread in their last 13 games. Orlando's success stems from its balance on the court. Over those 13 games, the Magic are seventh in the league in offensive efficiency rating and 12th in defensive efficiency rating. Their size and length really bother teams on both ends of the floor, and they should be able to disrupt the Nuggets. And with Nikola Vucevic playing like an absolute stud this season, Orlando can feel good knowing it has a center that can compete with Nikola Jokic.

Pick: Magic (+5.5)

2. Oklahoma City Thunder at Brooklyn Nets (Total: 220)

7:30 pm ET

Even though Oklahoma City might be the league’s best defensive team, the Thunder are still capable of getting involved in some high-scoring affairs. The team already has eight games that would have gone over tonight’s total, and there’s no reason to think that this contest won’t make nine. Since Kenny Atkinson took over as head coach of the Nets, Brooklyn’s games have gone over the total in 43 of its 70 meetings with Western Conference teams. Overs for the Nets are also at 7-5 when playing at home this season. Brooklyn knows it really doesn’t have a chance of winning unless the team speeds things up here. Oklahoma City is too good defensively for the Nets to try and run their half-court offense. Look for the Nets to open things up and take advantage of their ability to shoot the three—D’Angelo Russell, Spencer Dinwiddie, Allen Crabbe and Joe Harris can all knock down shots from outside. That should lead to a shootout, with Russell Westbrook and the Thunder also pouring it in.

Pick: Over (220)

3. Los Angeles Clippers at Memphis Grizzlies (-2)

8:00 pm ET

Going against the Clippers hasn’t exactly paid off for the Three at 3, but they’re in an extremely tough spot tonight. Los Angeles has won 12 of its last 15 games, but Memphis has been hard to beat at FedExForum this year. On the season, the Grizzlies are 7-3 both straight up and against the spread at home. Memphis may have lost four of its past five games, but the team is due for a solid performance in this one. Over the last three seasons, the Grizzlies are 8-2 against the spread when facing teams that force 12 or fewer turnovers per game. Memphis is also 5-4 against the spread versus teams with winning records this season, and 5-3 against the spread when facing teams that make at least 36% of their threes. While the Clippers have the league’s fourth-best offensive efficiency rating, the Grizzlies have the league’s fifth-best defensive efficiency rating. Memphis works hard on every defensive possession, led by Mike Conley and Marc Gasol, and that can frustrate teams. The Grizzlies will find a way to slow down this red-hot offense, and when Memphis has the ball, it should be able to get it done as well. The Grizzlies are just 25th in the league in offensive efficiency rating, but the team jumps to 17th when playing at home.

Pick: Grizzlies (-2)

Overall Record: 55-47-3