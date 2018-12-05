Paul George Proves He's a Worthy Co-Star Next to Russell Westbrook

Getty Images

Quickly

  • If George can assert himself in the postseason like he did in Brooklyn on Wednesday night, Oklahoma City will be one of the most dangerous outs in the Western Conference playoffs.
By Michael Shapiro
December 05, 2018

Year one of the Paul George era in Oklahoma City ended with a thud. The five-time All-Star bricked his way to a 2-16 shooting effort in a 96-91 Game 5 loss to Utah, sending the Thunder home in round one of the Western Conference playoffs. While Russell Westbrook gunned his way to 46 points on 43 shots, George continued a trend of Westbrook’s teammates after Kevin Durant’s departure, shrinking from the season’s biggest moments.

George chose a chance at redemption in July, eschewing LeBron’s Lakers for four more years in Oklahoma City. The Thunder bet on a George-Westbrook romance and won. And with George secured long term, a major question loomed: would George be a suitable Robin to Westbrook’s Batman?

MAHONEY: A Bond Between Stars Provides New Hope in OKC

George has been up to the task this season. He leads the Thunder in scoring, adding in career-highs in rebounding and steals. George’s finest moment of the season came on Wednesday night, a 47-point, 15-rebound effort in a 114-112 win over the Nets. The comeback victory was Oklahoma City’s sixth win in its last seven contests. It was also a reminder of just how impressive George can be.

Playing next to Westbrook has shined a light on George’s game without the ball in his hands. Much of the praise he’s received in his Oklahoma City tenure springs from outside the box score. George is an elite cutter and a dangerous lob threat. He’s a quality spot-up shooter from beyond the arc. Defensively, George had a case to be on the All-Defensive team last year, finishing second in the league in steals. Yet for all of his peripheral strengths, George’s sheer scoring ability has been overlooked.

The former Pacer was a legitimate top option in Indiana, averaging over 27 points per game in both the 2016 and 2017 playoffs. George’s playoff efforts with overmatched squads felt a touch Westbrookian at times, emptying the chamber as the clock ticked down on their respective seasons.

SHAPIRO: What Are the Thunder's Chances in Stacked Western Conference?

George’s full arsenal was on display in Brooklyn, highlighted by a dominant 25-point fourth quarter. He bullied Spencer Dinwiddie and Allen Crabbe on drives to the tin. He hit four threes in the fourth quarter, including the game-winner with 3.1 seconds remaining. George didn’t defer to Westbrook or cede the hot hand. It was his quarter.

Oklahoma City is second in the Western Conference after Wednesday’s win and projects to reach the postseason despite an ultra-competitive West. George and Westbrook are one of the best one-two punches in the conference, and the core surrounding them is steadier than in past years. If George can assert himself in the postseason like he did on Wednesday night, Oklahoma City will be one of the most dangerous outs in the Western Conference playoffs.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)