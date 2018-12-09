The Los Angeles Lakers are attempting to acquire Phoenix Suns forward Trevor Ariza, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Sunday.

According to Wojnarowski, the Lakers and Suns have been trying to include a third team that would acquire Kentavious Caldwell-Pope as part of a potentially larger deal. While both teams have made progress in involving a third team, no agreements are close to being completed.

Phoenix is reportedly asking for a guard and a draft pick in exchange for the 33-year-old Ariza, who was crucial to the Houston Rockets' success in recent years. Ariza averaged 11.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists in Houston last year before joining the Suns over the summer on a one-year, $15 million deal. So far this season, Ariza is averaging 9.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.

After averaging 13.4 points in 33.2 minutes per game last season, Caldwell-Pope has seen his minutes for the Lakers drop 26 games into the 2018 season and could be looking for an increased role elsewhere. He is currently averaging 8.5 points in 21.5 minutes per game and signed a one-year, $12 million deal to return to Los Angeles over the summer.

If an agreement is reached, the trade would not be official until Saturday.

The Suns (4–22) are coming off of a 115–98 loss to Miami on Friday and host the Clippers on Monday. The Lakers (16–10) defeated the Grizzlies 111–88 on Saturday and play the Heat on Monday night.